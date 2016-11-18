Treasure

Treasure Gift Guide 2016: Find Idaho-made goods at gift shops and markets

Compiled by Statesman staff

Editor’s note: This information accompanies two photo galleries of locally sourced items and feature products by local artisans and crafters, authors, musicians and more.

We started shopping for this guide early, so not all the items featured may still be available, and some of the items may be one-of-a-kind pieces intended to acquaint you with an artist’s work.

And remember, many of these items are available at several Valley locations, so prices may vary by retailer.

The information below details some upcoming artisan shows in the area and special events and other information.

Some markets/gift shows

Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, BoDo, 8th and Fulton streets, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Holiday Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Canyon County Christmas Show Nov. 19-20, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Details: canyoncountychristmas.com.

Wintry Market Nov. 19-20, at the El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Details: wintrymarket.com.

Indie Holiday Bazaar Products by independent local artisans, handmade jewelry and hair accessories, upcycled clothing and scarves, blown glass, gems, handmade soap, healing herbal salves, more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, 2514 N. 24th St., Boise. Information: Carissa at 343-4637.

Boise Christmas Show Dec. 2-4, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise. Details: boisechristmasshow.com.

North End Artisans Market Handmade gifts by local artisans. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 690 Robbins Road, Boise. Information: Debbie Weisel at 789-5953; northendartisans.wixsite.com/mysite.

Hip Holiday Craft Market A juried craft fair featuring unique products, innovative goods and fine craftsmanship. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. Information: Chloe Hanson at 467-5533; flyingmcoffee.com/events.

Country Christmas 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Heritage Park in Eagle. (Christmas market, tree lighting, entertainment). Details: CityofEagle.org.

Holiday bazaars See the Idaho Statesman listings at IdahoStatesman.com/ living and the searchable database by city at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars.

Buy Idaho Inc.

Some of the vendors on these pages are members of Buy Idaho, which is hosting its fifth annual Buy Idaho Holiday Market on First Thursday, Dec. 1, at 350 N. 9th St. in Downtown Boise from 4 to 9 p.m.

Or find the showroom at 404 S. 8th St. in Boise. While it’s not a retail shop, you can learn more about Buy Idaho members and products. Visit BuyIdaho.org for information.

Special events

Art Zone 208 3113 N. Cole Road, Boise (322-9464; designbydeb@yahoo.com; artzone208.com). ArtZone 208 Holiday Bazaar: Gifts handcrafted by local artists and artisans, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Artisans for Hope 723 N. 15th St., Boise. 477-8828 or info@artisansforhope.org; artisansforhope.org. Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26. Holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 (Saturdays).

Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.

December First Thursday in Boise Many Downtown Boise stores will be hosting special events on Thursday evening, Dec. 1. Visit DowntownBoise.org for more information.

Idaho Made This store, which features the work of Idaho artisans and crafters, will be holding a Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Sat., Nov. 26, at its store at 108 N. 6th St. in Downtown Boise. Learn more at its Facebook page.

Mixed Greens Gift store will be holding pop-up shops featuring local artisans through the Christmas seasons. Learn more at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com. You’ll find the store in its holiday space at 9th and Idaho.

Small Business Saturday

Many retailers will be holding special sales and events on Saturday, Nov. 26, in honor of Small Business Saturday. Visit the Downtown Boise Association to learn about the Downtown Boise Small Business Saturday passport contest. Check with your favorite retailers to see what they have planned. Learn more at American Express’ Small Business Saturday’s website.

Idaho Ho Ho CD

“Idaho Ho Ho” CD with cover art by Ward Hooper ($15) and featuring 13 holiday songs from Idaho musicians. Proceeds benefit The Idaho Foodbank. Available at Moxie Java locations (moxiejava.com), The Record Exchange, A New Vintage Wine Shop in Meridian and the Nov. 25 Empty Bowls event at the Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise.

Idaho Ho Ho Live”: In celebration of the seventh installment of the Idaho Ho Ho holiday benefit CD series, musicians from this year’s album will perform mini-sets as a preview of the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert Dec. 3 at Visual Arts Collective. 6 p.m. Dec. 1, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. 344-8010. Free.

“Idaho Ho Ho” Benefit Concert: Performers include Davey Jones and The Spiders From Bars, Pat Folkner, Michaela French, Emily Stanton Band, SFM – Steve Fulton Music, Leta Neustaedter, The Fool Squad, Ben N Fletcher, Kelly Lynae. Benefits The Idaho Foodbank. 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.

Other gift stores

There are many other places to buy gifts made by Treasure Valley artisans — such as Art Source Gallery at 1015 W. Main St., Boise; Picture This at 215 N. 5th St., Boise; Fusions Glass Studio at 135 N. 2nd St., Eagle; and more. Many area museums and nonprofit groups have gift shops. Check out The Peregrine Fund at the World Center for Birds of Prey, the Boise Art Museum, Zoo Boise, The Discovery Center of Idaho, the Idaho Botanical Garden and others.

Don’t forget gift certificates

Some ideas: Tickets to The Flicks (The<JU>FlicksBoise.com), The Idaho Shakespeare Festival (IdahoShakespeare.org), the Idaho Steelheads (idahosteelheads.com), Treefort Music Fest (treefortmusicfest.com) and more.

