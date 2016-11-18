Treasure Gift Guide 2016: Find Idaho-made goods at gift shops and markets

Decorative art (pricing varies) from Lost Little Things (Banana Ink 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Idaho Made at 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com; Bee Wise Goods at 3017 W. State St., Boise; West Elm at 824 W. Idaho St., Boise). More information at lostlittlethings.com.
Boise, Idaho T-shirt ($24) by The COT (The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com, and thecotboise.com).
Radio Boise T-shirt ($19.99) from The Record Exchange and Radio Boise (1020 W. Main St., Suite 50, Boise).
Record Exchange jersey in honor of the store’s upcoming 40th anniversary (The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com).
Idaho socks ($15.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; TheRecordExchange.com).
Handbag, $45, at Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Handbag, $35, at Thara Fashions. (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Children’s backpacks, variety of sizes, colors and pockets, $25 for medium size. Thara Fashions, (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Handbag, $30, at Thara Fashions, (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Dashiki, $35, come in a variety of sizes and colors. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Children’s ensemble at Thara Fashions. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Custom-designed Idaho T-shirts, $20, come in a variety of colors and fabrics. Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Dress jacket, $50, at Thara Fashions (6730 W. State St. in Boise). For more information, visit tharafashionidaho.com.
Infant hat, $25, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26. Also, holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
There are a variety of purses and handbags available from Artisans for Hope. This one is $25. Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Fingerless gloves, $25, Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
String backpacks made to honor the Onward Shay race earlier this year, $20, Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Poncho, $75, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Bike garters, $10, to hold down your skirt while biking from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Hat made to honor the Onward Shay race earlier this year, $22, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Purses, $23, Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Ladybug Zooties (slippers, $27, and hat, $22) from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Canvas Tote ($20) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoise.com. Also, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine and Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Bike chain T-shirt ($24) by Half Basque Job (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; and HalfBasqueJob.com).
Bag ($30) by Girl A Go-Go Designs (Re-Pop Gifts at 107 W. State St., Boise and facebook.com/repopgifts; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa).
Gluten T ($24) by Half Basque Job (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; and HalfBasqueJob.com).
Sleep masks ($15) by Dawn Chentfant of Freaky Old Woman from Re-Pop Gifts (3107 W. State St., Boise, and facebook.com/repopgifts).
Poncho ($59) by Chara Designs from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com). More information at CharaDesigns.com.
Heartbeat T ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Heartbeat T ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and at The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Tent Life T ($24) by Toby Robin (Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Idaho Made at 108 N. 6th St., Boise; and etsy.com/shop/tobyrobinart).
Idaho T-shirt ($24) by Toby Robin (Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Idaho Made at 108 N. 6th St., Boise; and etsy.com/shop/tobyrobinart).
T-shirt ($24) by Lana Roth from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Wallets ($40) by Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Belt buckles ($30 and $35) by Foster Weld from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and fosterweld.com.
Hats from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Onesie ($20) from Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Boi Division T ($26) by Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; and at The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Beer T-shirt ($25) and hoodie ($40) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine in Boise, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Wines T-shirt ($15) from the Idaho Wine Commission. Online store at IdahoWines.org or call 332-1538.
“Someone in Idaho Loves Me” T-shirt ($26) from Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Idaho Kid onesie ($20) from Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoise.com. Also, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine and Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
“Idaho Is So Fly” T-shirt and hats ($25) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Chevron onesies ($20) by Wear Boise (828 W. Idaho St., Boise; WearBoisecom, Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine in Boise, Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho).
Idaho Slice T-shirt by Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Hat by Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
Acrylic on aluminum cubes by Boise fine-art painter Jerri Lisk. Prices range from from $45 to $125. Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Learn more about the artist at galleryfive18.com.
Ornaments (small, $6; large, $11) by Lee Holcomb from Mixed Greens (237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com).
Prints and cards (various pricing) from The Dapper Jackalope (Mixed Greens, 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Bee Wise Goods 3017 W. State St., Boise; Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise; thedapperjackalope.com).
Towels ($12) by Ladybug Press from Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise, facebook.com/IdahoMade). More information at ladybugpress.com. Idaho Made will host “Handmade for the Holidays” Idaho Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Tote ($20) by Ladybug Press from Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise, facebook.com/IdahoMade). More information at ladybugpress.com. Idaho Made will host “Handmade for the Holidays” Idaho Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Coasters and more (various pricing) from Ladybug Press (ladybugpress.com; Banana Ink 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Nampa Coffeegarage; Re-Pop Gifts, 3107 W. State St., Boise; facebook.com/repopgifts; Mixed Greens, 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com; Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Blooms at 1220 W. State St., Boise; Chocolat Bar at 805 W. Bannock St., Boise; Paperie and Pen at The Village at Meridian).
“Idaho, the Movie 2” ($19.99 DVD; $24.99 Blu-ray), narrated by Tim Woodward; produced by Wide Eye Productions. On sale Nov. 26 at idahothemovie.com, Albertsons, Costco and Idaho Mountain Touring.
Earrings from Lost Little Things. We found these at Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise. (Lost Little Things items also available at Banana Ink, 214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Bee Wise Goods at 3017 W. State St., Boise; West Elm at 824 W. Idaho St., Boise). More information at lostlittlethings.com.
Prints featuring maps, lakes and landmarks (various pricing) from Mitchell Geography (Mixed Greens, 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; mitchellgeography.net; Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise; Idaho River Sports, 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise).
Earrings (various pricing) from La De Da Jewelry (Mixed Greens, 237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com; Capital City Public Holiday Market on Saturdays and search for La De Da Jewelry on Facebook).
Pillows ($40 — Idaho by Angie Veasy; $48 — antlers by Rita Judd of LazyMondays) from Mixed Greens (237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com).
Fly swatters ($15 or two for $25) by Colt Run Ranch (Nov. 19-20 Canyon County Christmas Show; Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show; or by calling 495-2849).
BalmShot lip balm ($3.99) at many local retailers. Local retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond; Big 5 Sporting Goods; Cabela’s; D&B Supply; Idaho State Capitol Gift Shop in Boise; Middle Fork Trading Post in Crouch; Smoky Davis in Boise; Sportsman’s Warehouse in Meridian; St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shops in Boise and Meridian; Sweet Corner of Idaho in Emmett; Tacoma Screw in Boise; Walgreens, corner of Linder and McMillan in Meridian; Franklin Building Supply, Boise. More information and a list of retailers at BalmShot.com.
BalmShot lip balm ($3.99) at many local retailers. Proceeds from the sale of the “Pink” varieties are donated to the Mountain States Tumor Institute in Boise to help low-income women pay for Screening Mammograms. Local retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond; Big 5 Sporting Goods; Cabela’s; D&B Supply; Idaho State Capitol Gift Shop in Boise; Middle Fork Trading Post in Crouch; Smoky Davis in Boise; Sportsman’s Warehouse in Meridian; St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shops in Boise and Meridian; Sweet Corner of Idaho in Emmett; Tacoma Screw in Boise; Walgreens, corner of Linder and McMillan in Meridian; Franklin Building Supply, Boise. More information and a list of retailers at BalmShot.com.
Various coffee gift boxes and baskets from The Roastere at Treasure Valley Coffee (11875 W. President Drive, Boise; TVCoffee.com).
Various coffee gift boxes and baskets from The Roastere at Treasure Valley Coffee (11875 W. President Drive, Boise; TVCoffee.com).
Various coffee gift boxes and baskets from The Roastere at Treasure Valley Coffee (11875 W. President Drive, Boise; TVCoffee.com).
Beard-care products (various pricing) from The Beardsmith (3302 W. Overland Road, Boise; thebeardsmith.com; Mixed Greens; Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise, and Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa; both Boise Co-ops, 888 W. Fort St., Boise, and 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian).
Calendar featuring photos by Boise photographer Mark Lisk. $14.99. Available at Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise) as well as Costco in the Treasure Valley. Visit galleryfive18.com for more information.
Artwork by Idaho artist Matt Grover, “Effervescence.” Charred wood and steel, $175, at Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Grover is a woodworker, metalworker and artist who crafts modern sculpture and furniture. Visit galleryfive18.com and mattgrovedesign.com for more information.
“Idaho Microbes,” ($32.95) by Boise author Steve Stuebner, edited by Todd Shallat and published by Boise State University (Rediscovered Books and SteveStuebner.com).
“Idaho Wilderness Considered” ($15), an anthology of essays by more than two dozen Idahoans exploring the meaning of wilderness in Idaho. Edited by Murray Feldman and Jennifer Emery Davidson and published by the Idaho Humanities Council. Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise, and idahohumanities.org or call 345-5346. (Shipping extra.) Boise’s Rediscovered Books will host the first book signing Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as part of Boise’s Saturday Market.
Jim Plunkett framed and autographed Jersey ($149) from Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise. More information at facebook.com/jerrysrookieshop.
Denver Broncos commemorative footballs ($49.99; Elway $99.99) from Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise. More information at facebook.com/jerrysrookieshop.
Jay Ajayi jersey card from Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise. More information at facebook.com/jerrysrookieshop.
Note cards by contemporary landscape painter Rachel Teannalach. 8-card pack, $24; 12-card pack, $30; notecards, $4 each. Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Learn more about this Idaho artist at teannalach.com.
Music by Idaho musicians, including Finn Riggins, The Mystics (Tim Woodward’s band), Thomas Paul and Ghost Tours. Various pricing from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Music by Idaho musicians, including Steve Fulton, aka Belle and Ned Evett. Various pricing from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
Holiday ornaments (TV ornament, $11.99, and large TV, $69.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com).
Idaho necklaces ($19.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; therecordexchange.com).
Boise painter Jerri Lisk’s 50 Series, acrylic on aluminum, $170 each. Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Learn more about the artist at galleryfive18.com.
Boise ceramics and mixed-media artist Jerry Hendershot, Great Basin cairn pot. Raku-fired clay, $95. Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Learn more about the artist at galleryfive18.com.
Balancing wine bottle holder by Matt Grover, $25. Gallery Five18 (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Grover is a woodworker, metalworker and artist who crafts modern sculpture and furniture. Visit galleryfive18.com and mattgrovedesign.com for more information.
Earthenware owl by Idaho ceramic artist Susan Rooke, $125. Gallery Five18, (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Visit galleryfive18.com and susanrooke.com for more information.
“Arbo Fiesta” by Boise painter Anne Peterson. Acrylic, $400. Gallery Five18, (518 S. Americana Blvd., Boise). Visit galleryfive18.com and artistannepeterson.com for more information.
Balls, $6 each, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26. Also, holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Assorted large jewelry bags, $20, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Tea cozy, $27, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Other local retailers carrying various Artisans for Hope merchandise include American Clothing Gallery, Dunia Marketplace, Rediscovered Books, GingerandMaryAnn.com, World Center for Birds of Prey gift shop and Joyful Tea.
Journals, $20, from Artisans for Hope (723 N. 15th St., Boise). Studio shop is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Learn more at artisansforhope.org. Also, Small Business Saturday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Nov. 26, and holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Rediscovered Books also carries a variety of the Artisans for Hope journals.
Trivet or table decoration, $16, made from recycled paper from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Box made from recycled paper, $18, from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
The Chumbi yoga mat sling, $25, dog collar, $25, and water bottle holder, $18, from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com. The Chumbi is a Boise-based company. There are also belts and leashes.
Bread warmers with stone, $24, Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Variety of ornaments from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com.
Variety of jewelry from Dunia Marketplace (1609 13th St., Boise). For more information, visit duniamarketplace.com. These earrings and necklace are made from the brass casings from bombs, bullets and landmines found on Cambodian farmlands. The earrings are $29, and the necklace is $49.
Handturned bowls by Pati Gilson from Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise). Learn more at Facebook.com/IdahoMade. Pricing varies on the bowls. The bowls in this photo run from $30 to $125.
Cacti and other succulents by Lady Bug Studios and available at Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise). Learn more at Facebook.com/IdahoMade. Pricing varies. This arrangement pictured is $38. Many others are available starting at $10.
Books bands, $12, by Glitz Beads and available at Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise). Learn more at Facebook.com/IdahoMade.
Garnet Idaho jewelry ($18 each item) by Innovative Design at Idaho Made (Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Facebook.com/IdahoMade)
Body creams ($16 for 8-ounce size) from Mixed Greens Mixed Greens (237 N. 9th St., Boise; Ilikemixedgreens.com).
Truffles assortment ($20) at Idaho Made (Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise; Facebook.com/IdahoMade).
Growler holder ($50) by Northend Coon from Idaho Made (108 N. 6th St., Boise; Facebook.com/IdahoMade).
Ceramic tea pots at Shangri-La Tea Room and Cafe and Mandalas by Boise artist Nicolette Fretwell. Shangri-La Tea Room and Cafe is at 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Cast iron tea pot set, called “tetsumbin.” Some sets come with cups and trivet, and range in size from single serve to four cups, $36.99 to $69.99. Mandalas by Boise artist Nicolette Fretwell. From Shangri-La Tea Room and Cafe at 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise
Blended by Toni Hodge, a herbalist for 30 years, teas (with 99 percent organic ingredients) are designed for wellness using ingredients that encourage healing but can be enjoyed by anyone. Tea prices range $7.69 to $14.89 at Shangri-La Tea Room and Cafe. Steep your tea in a “tetsubin,” a cast iron tea pot with porcelain glaze. The pots come single serve to four cups, $36.99 to $69.99. Three minute tea-timer, $11.98. Shangri-La Tea Room and Cafe is at 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Idaho star garnet necklaces (starting at about $150) from Stewart’s Gem Shop (2618 W. Idaho St., Boise; stewartsgemshopinc.com).
Idaho star garnet ring ($1,550) from Stewart’s Gem Shop (2618 W. Idaho St., Boise; stewartsgemshopinc.com).
Idaho opal ring ($185) from Stewart’s Gem Shop (2618 W. Idaho St., Boise; stewartsgemshopinc.com).
Necklaces ($41) and earrings ($20) from Stewart’s Gem Shop (2618 W. Idaho St., Boise; stewartsgemshopinc.com).
Slate coasters ($18.95) from Stewart’s Gem Shop (2618 W. Idaho St., Boise; stewartsgemshopinc.com).
Wood holiday decoration ($22.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; TheRecordExchange.com).
Turquoise jewelry (various pricing) by Tarnished and True from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise) and tarnishedandtrue.com.
Musical ornaments ($7.99) from The Record Exchange (1105 W. Idaho St., Boise).
License plate art (price varies) from Stone Works by Andy Spencer (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise and facebook.com/repopgifts ; the Capital City Public Holiday Market on Saturdays; Idaho State Capitol Gift Shop in Downtown Boise; 44 North in McCall; Facebook — search for Andy Spencer Stone Works).
Mosaics ($37; 8”) by Reham Aarti from Re-Pop Gifts (3107 W. State St., Boise; facebook.com/repopgifts. Custom orders: Reham@mosaicessential.com).
Necklaces ($15 or 2 for $25) by Miss Courageous (Re-Pop Gifts at 3107 W. State St., Boise and facebook.com/repopgifts).
Cuffs ($15) and key chains ($7.50) from Miss Courageous at Re-Pop Gifts (3107 W. State St., Boise; facebook.com/repopgifts).
Sports cards, including Doug Martin; Kristin Armstrong; Picabo Street and Kellen Moore. Various pricing from Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise.
Sports cards, including Doug Martin; Kristin Armstrong; Picabo Street and Kellen Moore. Various pricing from Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise.
Mosaic mirror ($105) by Deb Barger from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com).
Idaho necklaces, key chain and ashtray ($25 each) Nancy Sathre-Vogel from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com). Sathre-Vogel is also at the Capital City Public Holiday Market on Saturdays.
Puzzle ($20) and “Chembots” ($550 16” x 20” oil on panel) by John Padlo at Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com); johnpadloart.com; Eagle Art Gallery, 50 2nd St., Eagle.
Starlight Herb and Spice Company (shaker jars, $6.50, and canister jar, $9.99) from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise, ArtZone208.com; and starlightherb.com). Also, at the Nov. 19-20 Canyon County Christmas Show at the Ford Idaho Center and at the Dec. 2-4 Boise Christmas Show at Expo Idaho.
Idaho greeting cards ($20 a box) by photographer Jack Folker from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com).
Soaps ($7) by LilyBleu Soapworks from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com; and lilybleutoo.com).
Prints by K. Mitchell art ($48; ink 18” x 24”) from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise, ArtZone208.com; and www.k-mitchell.com). Unframed and smaller sizes available.
“Jumping Brown” by Leon Gaub ($250) from Art Zone 208 (3113 N. Cole Road, Boise; ArtZone208.com). Gaub’s work is also at Art Source Gallery, 1015 Main St., in Downtown Boise and the Art Source Gallery annex at the Boise Airport as well as Idaho Angler at 1682 S. Vista Ave., Boise. More information at idahotroutpaintings.com.
Candles (various pricing) from Lit & Co. at 3019 W. State St., Boise; litandco.com. (Also at Banana Ink; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market; Wildflower Florals & Events at 1009 W. Bannock St., Boise; Walla Walla Clothing Co. in Boise and Meridian; Boise Co-op in The Village at Meridian; Cafe Crane at 3130 E. State St., Eagle; Ava Rae Boutique at 755 W. Broad St., Boise).
Travel jars ($22) by Redlich Handmade from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com).
Cards, coasters and more (various pricing) from Ladybug Press (ladybugpress.com; Banana Ink; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market; Re-Pop Gifts; Mixed Greens; Idaho Made; Blooms at 1220 W. State St., Boise; Chocolat Bar at 805 W. Bannock St., Boise; Paperie and Pen at The Village at Meridian).
Lighted Idaho ($150; about 2 feet tall) by Foster Weld from Banana Ink (214 N. 9th St., Boise; banana-ink.com) and fosterweld.com).
Idaho calendar featuring landscapes by painter Fred Choate ($15) at ArtByTheArtist.com, Rediscovered Books in Downtown Boise and the Idaho Historical Society gift shop, 214 S. Broadway Ave., Boise.
“Fries: An Illustrated Guide to the World’s Favorite Food” by Boise Fry Company’s Blake Lingle with photos by Joe Jaszewski ($12), from the Boise Fry Company locations in Downtown Boise, Bown Crossing and State Street (BoiseFryCompany.com). Also at the Flying M Coffeehouse and Taters in Downtown Boise.
Sticker from Boise’s Fawn and Foal (FawnandFoal.com; Nov. 19-20 Wintry Market at the El Korah Shrine; Dec. 3 Hip Holiday Craft Market at the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa; Banana Ink at 214 N. 9th St., Boise; The Record Exchange at 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise; Mixed Greens at 237 N. 9th St., Boise; and Dragonfly at 414 W. Main St., Boise). Availability of merchandise may vary by store.
“Idaho Ho Ho” CD with cover art by Ward Hooper ($15) and featuring 13 holiday songs from Idaho musicians. Proceeds benefit The Idaho Foodbank. Available at Moxie Java locations (moxiejava.com), The Record Exchange, A New Vintage Wine Shop in Meridian and the Nov. 25 Empty Bowls event at the Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise. Idaho Ho Ho live: In celebration of the seventh installment of the Idaho Ho Ho holiday benefit CD series, musicians from this year’s album will perform mini-sets. 6 p.m. Dec. 1, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. 344-8010. Free. Idaho Ho Ho Benefit concert: Performers include Davey Jones and The Spiders From Bars, Pat Folkner, Michaela French, Emily Stanton Band, SFM – Steve Fulton Music, Leta Neustaedter, The Fool Squad, Ben N Fletcher, Kelly Lynae. Benefits The Idaho Foodbank. 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
