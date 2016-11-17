Treasure Magazine : The Art of Jewelry

Baker Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas opened Janjou Patisserie in 2013 and it quickly became known as one of the best bakeries in the region. Originally from Israell, she's a stellar French-style baker. Now, she's a James Beard Foundation semifinalist, and although there is little chance of her moving forward in the awards because of Idaho's isolation, the impact on her business has been immediate. She's busier than ever, trying to keep up with demands for her lucious cakes, crisp cookies, flaky croissants and sweet and savory pastries.