Treasure Magazine : The Art of Jewelry

Meet Kay Seurat, a jewelry maker who is making her mark in the Treasure Valley. Seurat is one of six jewelers profiled in the Nov. 19 issue of Treasure Magazine.
Mathieu Choux of Gaston's Bakery: Bread is a part of every meal

Get an insider's look at Gaston's Bakery and meet owner Mathieu Choux, who still focuses on giving each customer the same high-quality taste of Europe in spite of the bakery's growth. When you're done, the bakery has a retail shop at 3651 W. Overland and has booths at Boise's Downtown Saturday markets. (Video by Katherine Jones)

Going on vacation? Tips for packing light

Tanya Carnahan, Treasure Magazine's shopping columnist, shows you how to pack a lot of fashion into one not-very full carry-on bag for a two-week international trip. Lots of helpful tips from one of Boise's fashion bloggers, StyleSpyGirl.com. Read her tips in the June 11 Treasure Magazine.

Fine French pastries in Boise? You bet: Janjou Patisserie

Baker Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas opened Janjou Patisserie in 2013 and it quickly became known as one of the best bakeries in the region. Originally from Israell, she's a stellar French-style baker. Now, she's a James Beard Foundation semifinalist, and although there is little chance of her moving forward in the awards because of Idaho's isolation, the impact on her business has been immediate. She's busier than ever, trying to keep up with demands for her lucious cakes, crisp cookies, flaky croissants and sweet and savory pastries.

Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

Dick Armstrong, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, shares his thoughts about what may happen with health care during a Trump administration -- and how Idaho and its health care exchange may be impacted.

