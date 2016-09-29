Beer notes: Gear up for Saturday’s Hoptober Freshtival in Downtown Boise

2:15 It's Halloween through and through at this Eagle house Pause

2:05 Elegant farm-to-market dining at Eagle's Chateau des Fleurs

3:26 “My friends think I have the coolest job ever, and I don’t disagree with them.” - assistant winemaker Hailey Alexander

2:27 Mathieu Choux of Gaston's Bakery: Bread is a part of every meal

0:36 George's Cycles and the Central Addition: A good fit

2:17 Heritage Homes Tour to feature homes in Boise's North End

2:49 Peace Valley Dry Goods offers one stop for quality menswear and a trim

3:27 Going on vacation? Tips for packing light

3:01 Modernist dinners in Boise? Absolutely: State & Lemp

3:22 Fine French pastries in Boise? You bet: Janjou Patisserie