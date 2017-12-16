Christmas services in the Treasure Valley

A selection of Christmas Week Services in the valley:
All Saints Presbyterian Church: 3600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 208-658-0670.
▪ Dec. 24: Lessons and Carols, 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church: 2981 E. Boise Ave., Boise. 208-336-3616.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve worship service, 7 p.m.
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 707 N. 8th St., Boise. 208-342-3511, boisecathedral.org.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve services, 4, 7 and 9 p.m. (Spanish)
▪ Dec. 25: Christmas Day services, midnight, 10 a.m. and noon (Spanish)
Cathedral of the Rockies: Downtown: 717 N. 11th St., Boise. 208-343-7511; Amity: 4464 S. Maple Grove Rd. 208-362-2168 cathedraloftherockies.org
Dec. 23 Downtown, 7 p.m.
Dec. 24 Amity, 6 and 8 p.m.
Dec. 24 Downtown, 2, 4, 5:30 (contemporary), 7, 9 (contemporary)and 11 p.m.
Dayspring Reformed Church: Meeting in the Whitney Friends Church building, 3102 Palouse St.
▪ Dec. 17: Third Sunday in Advent Sermon, “Psalm 22, Christ The Substitute,” 11:15 a.m.
▪ Dec. 24: Fourth Sunday in Advent Sermon “Psalm 110, Christ The King, Our Priest” at 11:15 a.m., Lessons and Carols at 6 p.m.
Eagle Christian Church: 4601 S. Surprise Way, Boise. 208-344-5191, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ Dec. 24: regular worship service at 10:45 a.m., Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.
Eagle Christian Church: 100 S. Short Road, Eagle. 208-286-0879, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ Dec. 23: Christmas Eve-Eve service, 6 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve services at 9, 10:30 a.m., 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Eagle United Methodist Church: 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. 208-939-0108, eagleumc.com.
▪ Dec. 17: Christmas Cantata “Hope Has Hands” presented by the adult choir, 9:30 a.m.
▪ Dec. 21: Longest Night Service, 7 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24: morning worship at 9:30 and 11 a.m., Christmas Eve candlelight services at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity: 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. 208-888-4342, episcopalholynativity.org.
▪ Dec. 24: Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m., children’s Christmas pageant at 7 p.m., and Midnight Eucharist at 11 p.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ: 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise. 208-344-5731.
▪ Dec. 17: Lessons and Carols, 10 a.m.
▪ Dec. 21: Longest Night Service of Light, 7 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24: festive prelude at 6:30 p.m., family candlelight service at 7 p.m., contemplative candlelight and communion service at 9 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church: 950 W. State St., Boise. 208-345-3441.
▪ Dec. 24: single service at 10 a.m., family service at 5 p.m., Lessons and Carols at 8 p.m., candlelight communion at 11 p.m.
▪ Dec. 31: single service, 10 a.m.
Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church: 765 E. Chinden Blvd., Meridian. 208-288-2404.
▪ Dec. 17: regular worship service at 8:15 a.m., worship with the Celebration Choir Cantata at 11 a.m., family style Christmas worship at 5 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24: regular worship service at 8:15 a.m., family style Christmas worship at 11 a.m., Christmas Eve worship with the Celebration Choir Cantata at 7 p.m.
▪ Dec. 25: Christmas day worship service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church: 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle. 208-939-9181.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas pageant at 10:30 a.m., candlelight services at 3, 5 and 10 p.m.
Oregon Trail Church of God: 23057 Old Highway 30, Caldwell. oregontrailchurch.com.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas services, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Parkview Christian Church: 201 W. Ustick Road, Meridian.
▪ Dec. 17: Celebration choir presentation, 11 a.m.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m.
St. David’s Episcopal Church: 1800 Arlington Ave., Caldwell. 208-459-9261.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 10:30 a.m. Caroling at 10 a.m.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral: 518 N. 8th St., Boise. 208-342-5601.
▪ Dec. 18: Service of Remembrance, 7 p.m.
▪ Dec. 23: Holy Eucharist, 5:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24: children’s Christmas pageant at 4 p.m., Holy Eucharist with chamber choir at 6 p.m., Holy Eucharist with cathedral choir at 9 p.m., High Mass with cathedral choir at 11 p.m.
▪ Dec. 25: Holy Eucharist, 11 a.m.
▪ Dec. 30: Holy Eucharist, 5:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 31: Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Christmas Lessons and Carols with cathedral choir at 11 a.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church: 1320 W. Bannock St., Boise. 208-344-0674.
▪ Dec. 17: Christmas program, 9:15 a.m.
▪ Dec. 24: Worship service, 11 a.m.
Trinity Fellowship: 300 N. Latah St., Boise. 208-384-1941.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 10 a.m.
Whitney United Methodist Church: 3315 Overland Road, Boise.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service, 10 a.m. Nursery is available.
Wright Community Congregational United Church of Christ: 4821 W. Franklin Road, Boise. 208-343-0292.
▪ Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m., candlelight evening service at 7 p.m.
