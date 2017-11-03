Learning to deal with anger constructively

Worshipping in Swahili in Boise: African Fellowship

An enthusiastic and ardent congregation, consisting of mostly refugees, meets Sunday afternoons for worship in Swahili. While some congregation members go to Sunday morning English-speaking services, many do not understand enough English, so evangelist Jean Bangerere founded African Fellowship. The Fellowship is celebrating its second anniversary in November and includes a kids' program and choir that meets several times a week after school. "It's growing, by God's glory," says Bangerere.