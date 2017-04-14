Here is a list of Treasure Valley Easter services

Sunday, April 16
Guided meditations: 11 a.m. to noon Sundays at Boise Institute of Buddhist Studies, 660 N. 9th St. For those wishing to develop the skills and technique for various meditation styles, this ongoing program continues through the winter and spring. Dan Black will lead meditations on topics such as Shamatha (stability), Vipassana (wisdom) and Compassion. Includes two 24-minute practice sessions with stretching between sessions. No registration required. All are welcome.
Meditation practice: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sundays at Compassion & Insight Center, 1627 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise. Guided meditation and talk by Heart of the Dharma teacher Dana Marsh. No registration necessary. All welcome. heartofdharma.org.
Tuesday, April 18
Meditation practice: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Compassion & Insight Center, 1627 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise. Guided meditation and talk by Heart of the Dharma teacher Dana Marsh. No registration necessary. All welcome. heartofdharma.org.
Thursday, April 20
Genesis Community Health free benefit dinner: Check in from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Theme: “Loving our Neighbors.” Speaker: Patrick Blake Leeper. Email cindy@genesisch.org.
Zen meditation and chanting: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Boise Institute of Buddhist Studies, 660 N. 9th St. Empty Gate Zen Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting zen practice. Beginners are welcome to practice and instruction is available if desired. Email questions to emptygateboise@gmail.com.
Saturday, April 22
Dying to Live Retreat: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Compassion & Insight Center, 1627 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise. For those who would like to gain new perspectives on life, Heart of Dharma teacher Dana Marsh presents a daylong retreat on death. She will share wisdom from Buddhist masters and from those who have spent years working with the dying. Register at heartofdharma.org.
Thursday, April 27
Catholics Returning Home: 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Community, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise. Ongoing series takes place on six consecutive Thursday evenings for non-practicing Catholics who are seeking answers to questions about returning to the church. There will be formal sharing and an update of the Catholic faith. Free. Catherine Santoni, 375-6651.
Thursday, May 4
Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Keynote speaker Judge Sergio Gutierrez, Idaho Court of Appeals; breakfast buffet; music by Nampa Christian Combined Varsity Choir. $10.50. Order by May 1 by calling 468-5555.
Idaho Interfaith Roundtable Against Hunger: 7 p.m. at Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6200 N. Garrett St. Spring public meeting will feature “ALICE” — Idahoans who are “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of the United Way of Treasure Valley, will present the realities for individuals and families who work hard and earn incomes above poverty level but not enough to cover a basic household budget of housing, child care, food, transportation, and health care. Opportunity will be given for discussion, strategizing, and community building. Free. Darcy James, 345-1598; iirah.org.
Holy Week Services
All Saints Episcopal Church: 704 S. Latah St., Boise. allsaintsboise.org.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8 and 10 a.m.
Calvary Chapel: 911 Everett St., Caldwell. 453-9653, calvarycaldwell.com.
▪ April 16: Community Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m. featuring the Easter drama “This is Love,” candy for the kids, a bounce house and a taco truck. New visitors will receive a free latte or Italian soda.
Cathedral of the Rockies: 717 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-7511.
▪ April 15: Holy Saturday service, 6 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9 and 11 a.m. (classic services), 10 and 11:30 a.m. (contemporary); sunrise service at 6:30 a.m at Camel’s Back Park
Cathedral of the Rockies, Amity Campus: 4644 Maple Grove Road, Boise. 362-2168.
▪ April 15: Egg drop, 10 a.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 707 N. 8th St., Boise. 342-3511.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 8:30 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday, 8, 10, 11:45 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Christ Presbyterian Church: Meeting at Kleiner Center on the Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. christpresboise.org.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday worship, 10 a.m.
Eagle Christian Church (Boise location): 4601 S. Surprise Way, Boise. 344-5191, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ April 16: Easter egg hunt, 10:15 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m.
Eagle Christian Church: 100 S. Short Road, Eagle. 286-0879, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ April 15: Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m.; worship service, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter worship service, 8, 9:15, 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Eagle Nazarene Church: 1001 W. State St. eaglenaz.com.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Eagle United Methodist Church: 651 N. Eagle Road. 939-0108, eagleumc.com.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 9:30, 11 a.m.; free pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ: 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise. 344-5731.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday celebration, 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church: 950 W. State St., Boise. 345-3441.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7 and 10:45 a.m.
Grace Anglican Church: Playhouse Events and Dinner Theater, 8001 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. 377-1437.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m.
Hillview United Methodist Church: 8525 W. Ustick Road, Boise. 375-0392, hillviewmethodist.org.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Holy Apostles Catholic Church: 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. 888-1182, holyapostlesmeridian.net.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 8:29 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 6, 8, 10 a.m. and noon
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church: 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. 888-4342, episcopalholynativity.org.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 7:30 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Eucharist 9:30 a.m.; followed by egg hunt
Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship: 1520 N. 12th St., Boise. 336-9872, hydeparkmf.com.
▪ April 16: Easter brunch, 9 a.m.; egg hunt, 10 a.m.; Easter worship service, 10:30 a.m.; sunrise service at 7 a.m. at Camel’s Back Park
King of Glory Lutheran Church: 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. 377-0220.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; egg hunt, 10 a.m.
Lizard Butte Sunrise Association: Lizard Butte, off Idaho 95 on Symms Road just north of Marsing. lizardbuttesunrise@yahoo.com.
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m.
Meridian United Methodist Church of the Warm Heart: 240 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. 888-2245, meridianumc.com.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene: 601 16th Ave. S. 466-3549.
▪ April 15: “No Greater Love,” Easter musical depicting the passion of Christ, 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 each at the church office.
Our Lady of the Rosary Church: 1500 E. Wright St., Boise. 343-9041.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil mass, 9 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter mass, 9 a.m.
The Pursuit: 6151 N. Discovery Way, Boise. 859-9114.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9:15 and 11 a.m.
The Pursuit (Bogus Basin): 2590 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 859-9114.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9:15 and 11 a.m.
Red Rock Christian Church: 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise. 342-2380.
▪ April 15: Easter egg huntt, 10 a.m. to noon
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m.; morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.; Trinity service, 5 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran: 2920 Cassia St., Boise. redeemerboise.org.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. 362-1112.
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise worship, 7 a.m., breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.; festival worship, 9 and 11:15 a.m.; egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral: 518 N. 8th St., Boise. 342-5601.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m.
Trinity Fellowship Church: 300 N. Latah St., Boise. 384-1941.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m.
Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene: 150 W. Maestra St., Meridian. 888-2141, valleyshepherd.org.
▪ April 15: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to noon
▪ April 16: pancake breakfast, 9 to 10:15 a.m.; Easter Sunday worship, 10:45 a.m.
Whitney United Methodist Church: 3315 Overland Road, Boise. 343-2892.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m.
Wright Community Congregational Church: 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. wrightucc.org.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m.
