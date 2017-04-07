Treasure Valley churches list Holy Week services

All Saints Episcopal Church: 704 S. Latah St., Boise. allsaintsboise.org.
▪ April 9: Palm Sunday, 8 and 10 a.m.
▪ April 12: Tenebrae service, 7 p.m.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, noon and 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8 and 10 a.m.
Calvary Chapel: 911 Everett St., Caldwell. 453-9653, calvarycaldwell.com.
▪ April 16: Community Easter celebration, 9:30 a.m. featuring the Easter drama “This is Love,” candy for the kids, a bounce house and a taco truck. New visitors will receive a free latte or Italian soda.
Cathedral of the Rockies: 717 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-7511.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Holy Saturday service, 6 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9 and 11 a.m. (classic services), 10 and 11:30 a.m. (contemporary); sunrise service at 6:30 a.m at Camel’s Back Park
Cathedral of the Rockies, Amity Campus: 4644 Maple Grove Road, Boise. 362-2168.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Egg drop, 10 a.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 707 N. 8th St., Boise. 342-3511.
▪ April 8-9: Palm Sunday, 5 p.m. (Saturday mass); 8, 10, 11:45 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m. (Sunday masses)
▪ April 13: Holy Thursday, 5 p.m. (confession) and 7 p.m. (Mass of the Lords’ Supper)
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 12:15, 3, 4 and 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 8:30 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 10, 11:45 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Eagle Christian Church (Boise location): 4601 S. Surprise Way, Boise. 344-5191, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter egg hunt, 10:15 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m.
Eagle Christian Church: 100 S. Short Road, Eagle. 286-0879, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m.; worship service, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter worship service, 8, 9:15, 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Eagle Nazarene Church: 1001 W. State St. eaglenaz.com.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Eagle United Methodist Church: 651 N. Eagle Road. 939-0108, eagleumc.com.
▪ April 10-14: Prayer Labyrinth
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.; soup/bread potluck, 6 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 9:30, 11 a.m.; free pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ: 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise. 344-5731.
▪ April 9: Palm/Passion Sunday, 10 a.m.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. (meal and communion) and 7 p.m. (Tenebrae service)
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m. As part of the service, the Chancel Choir will perform “A Service of Darkness” by Dale Wood.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday celebration, 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church: 950 W. State St., Boise. 345-3441.
▪ April 9: Palm Sunday, 8:45 and 10:45 a.m.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. Joint service with Southminster Presbyterian Church at Southminster, 6500 Overland Road, Boise
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m. Joint service with Southminster at First Presbyterian
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7 and 10:45 a.m.
Grace Anglican Church: Playhouse Events and Dinner Theater, 8001 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. 377-1437.
▪ April 9: Palm Sunday, 11 a.m.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, noon
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m.
Hillview United Methodist Church: 8525 W. Ustick Road, Boise. 375-0392, hillviewmethodist.org.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Holy Apostles Catholic Church: 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. 888-1182, holyapostlesmeridian.net.
▪ April 13: Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 12:15 and 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 8:29 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 6, 8, 10 a.m. and noon
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church: 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. 888-4342, episcopalholynativity.org.
▪ April 12: Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m.
▪ April 13: Seder supper, 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service, 7:30 p.m.
▪ April 14: Stations of the Cross, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, 7:30 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil, 7:30 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Eucharist 9:30 a.m.; followed by egg hunt
Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship: 1520 N. 12th St., Boise. 336-9872, hydeparkmf.com.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter brunch, 9 a.m.; egg hunt, 10 a.m.; Easter worship service, 10:30 a.m.; sunrise service at 7 a.m. at Camel’s Back Park
King of Glory Lutheran Church: 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. 377-0220.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; egg hunt, 10 a.m.
Lizard Butte Sunrise Association: Lizard Butte, off Idaho 95 on Symms Road just north of Marsing. lizardbuttesunrise@yahoo.com.
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m.
Meridian United Methodist Church of the Warm Heart: 240 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. 888-2245, meridianumc.com.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene: 601 16th Ave. S. 466-3549.
▪ April 12-15: “No Greater Love,” Easter musical depicting the passion of Christ, 7 p.m. April 12-14 and 4 p.m. April 15. Tickets are $5 each at the church office.
Our Lady of the Rosary Church: 1500 E. Wright St., Boise. 343-9041.
▪ April 13: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Stations of the Cross, noon and 3 p.m.; Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter vigil mass, 9 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter mass, 9 a.m.
The Pursuit: 6151 N. Discovery Way, Boise. 859-9114.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9:15 and 11 a.m.
The Pursuit (Bogus Basin): 2590 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 859-9114.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 9:15 and 11 a.m.
Red Rock Christian Church: 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise. 342-2380.
▪ April 15: Easter egg huntt, 10 a.m. to noon
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m.; morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.; Trinity service, 5 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran: 2920 Cassia St., Boise. redeemerboise.org.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. 362-1112.
▪ April 9: Palm/Passion Sunday, 9 and 11:15 a.m.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter sunrise worship, 7 a.m., breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.; festival worship, 9 and 11:15 a.m.; egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Fellowship Church: 300 N. Latah St., Boise. 384-1941.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m.
Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene: 150 W. Maestra St., Meridian. 888-2141, valleyshepherd.org.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 15: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to noon
▪ April 16: pancake breakfast, 9 to 10:15 a.m.; Easter Sunday worship, 10:45 a.m.
Whitney United Methodist Church: 3315 Overland Road, Boise. 343-2892.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (soup/supper) and 7 p.m. (worship service with communion)
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m.
Wright Community Congregational Church: 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. wrightucc.org.
▪ April 13: Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 14: Good Friday, 7 p.m.
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m.
