A list of Christmas services in the Treasure Valley

Sunday, Dec. 18
First Light service: 8:45 a.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. A time of informal praise and prayer with conversation on scripture. 345-3441.
Christmas Program: 9:25 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1320 W. Bannock St., Boise. Christmas songs, music by the bell choir, a skit, praise dancing and more performed by the children and youth of the church. Refreshments to follow. 344-0674.
Guided Meditations: 11 a.m. to noon Sundays at Boise Institute of Buddhist Studies, 660 N. 9th St. For those wishing to develop the skills and technique for various meditation styles, this ongoing program continues through the winter and spring. Dan Black will lead meditations on topics such as Shamatha (stability), Vipassana (wisdom) and Compassion. Includes two 24-minute practice sessions with stretching between sessions. No registration required. All are welcome.
“The Fear Nots of Advent Hope — Fear Not, Shepherds”: 11:15 a.m. at Dayspring Reformed Church, 3102 Palouse St., Boise.
Blue Christmas/Longest Night Service: 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Special memorial service that allows us to lovingly acknowledge our loss, hear sweet music, honor those loved ones, and join together in fellowship with others who understand. 343-7511.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Zen meditation and chanting: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Boise Institute of Buddhist Studies, 660 N. 9th St. Empty Gate Zen Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting zen practice. Beginners are welcome to practice and instruction is available if desired. Email questions to emptygateboise@gmail.com.
Christmas Week Services
All Saints Episcopal Church: 704 S. Latah St., Boise. 344-2537, allsaintsboise.org.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 5, 10:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church: 2981 E. Boise Ave., Boise. 336-3616.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 5 and 9 p.m.
▪ Christmas Day worship service, 9:30 a.m.
Church of the Holy Trinity: 237 E. State Ave., Meridian. 957-1647.
▪ Christmas service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25
Christ Presbyterian Church: Meeting at Kleiner Center on the Park, 1920 Records Ave., Meridian.
▪ Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25
▪ New Year’s Day service, 10 a.m. Jan. 1
Eagle Christian Church: 100 S. Short Road, Eagle. 286-0879, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ Christmas Eve-Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 23
▪ Christmas Eve services, 2:30, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day services, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25
Eagle Christian Church at Surprise Valley: 4601 S. Surprise Way, Boise. 344-5191, eaglechristianchurch.com.
▪ Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25
First Congregational United Church of Christ: 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise. 344-5731.
▪ Lessons and carols, 10 a.m. Dec. 18
▪ Longest Night, 7 p.m. Dec. 22
▪ Christmas Eve services, 6:30, 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25 with Wright Congregational United Church of Christ at Wright UCC, 4821 Franklin Road, Boise
First Presbyterian Church: 950 W. State St., Boise. 345-3441.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 5, 8 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25
▪ New Year’s Day service, 10 a.m. Jan. 1
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church: 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. 888-4342.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25
St. John’s Cathedral: 807 N. 8th St., Boise. 342-3511.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 4, 7 and 9 p.m. (Spanish) Dec. 24.
▪ Christmas Day services, midnight (midnight mass), 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish) Dec. 25.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church: 219 E. 1st St., Emmett. 365-2309.
▪ Christmas Eve service, 9 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. Dec. 25
St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral: 518 N. 8th St., Boise. 342-5601.
▪ Service of Remembrance, 7 p.m. Dec. 19
▪ Christmas Eve services, 4, 6, 9 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25
▪ New Year’s Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31
▪ New Year’s Day services, 8 and 11 a.m. Jan. 1 (no 9:15 service)
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. 362-1112.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25
▪ New Year’s Day worship, 10 a.m. Jan. 1
Ten Mile Christian Church: 3500 W. Franklin Road, Meridian. 888-3101.
▪ Christmas Eve services, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 11:15 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day services, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 25
Valley Shepherd Nazarene Church: 150 W. Maestra St., Meridian. 888-2141.
▪ Sounds of Christmas with church’s orchestra and choir, 6 p.m. Dec. 17-18
▪ Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24
▪ Christmas Day service, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 25
Wright Community Congregational Church: 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. 343-0292, wrightucc.com.
▪ Christmas Eve candle light/communion service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
▪ Christmas Day abbreviated worship service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
