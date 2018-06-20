Meridian Pet of the Week: Malcolm

Malcolm, 1-2, can’t really decide if he’d rather lay upside down in your lap for belly rubs or if he’d rather run and play with his doggie friends. It’s such a tough decision.
Malcolm is now fully vetted. Along with several of his best friends, Malcolm was transferred to MCR from a shelter in California. They all came out of a hoarding situation and were confiscated after their guardian passed away. Malcolm took a couple of days to adjust here, but he’s warmed up nicely to everyone. His shyness quickly evaporates once he realizes you’re going to love on him. Malcolm lives for attention and cuddles, and he’ll gently bat your hands with his paws to get you to keep rubbing his belly.
Malcolm and Maggie really love to play together, so we suspect that this pup would do well living in a home with dogs around his own size. We recommend feeding dogs separately, always, but especially because Malcolm has shown that food is pretty important to him, at least in this environment, when other pups are nearby.
We’re not sure how he feels about bigger dogs, cats, or kids, but we’d be happy to introduce him to your whole family. Come meet Malcolm during our open hours.
Meet Malcolm or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue's location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
Comments