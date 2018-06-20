Ada County Pet of the Week: Muggs

Muggs, 8 months, is a 50-pound neutered male German Shepherd mix. He's a handsome, happy, sociable boy that loves hanging out with people. He is still very much a puppy and can be a little bouncy in his excitement. Help him learn good manners and get him enrolled in a positive-reinforcement training class. He already knows "sit," "down" and is more than willing to perform for vocal praise and treats. So use this to your advantage. We are unsure of how Muggs is with children or other animals so always carefully monitor introductions. His exuberance may not be welcome by older or fragile dogs, or young toddlers. Muggs is ready to be your new best friend and would love life as an indoor-companion.
You can find Muggs (#38728427) in Kennel 404 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Muggs or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
