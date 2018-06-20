Canyon County Pet of the Week: Gus-Gus

Gus-Gus, 1-1/2, is 14 pounds of Chug blend (Pug and Chihuahua) and includes those cute ears and curly tail. He has been looking for his forever home for about two months. Everyone wants a pup that is super happy to see you when you come home, wags his tail at the sound of your voice, and jumps into your lap. Gus-Gus is that puppy.
Gus-Gus is dog-friendly and seems to do well with cats. He walks well on leash and can go for miles. He does well with all people. Gus-Gus enjoys stuffed toys and likes carrying them around, but is still learning how to share, so school-age kids are best for him. His adoption fee includes current vaccines, neuter, and microchip.
Come meet Gus--Gus at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
