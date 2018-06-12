Meridian Pet of the Week: Lily

Lily, 3, is a very special girl who would just love to go to a quiet home. Lily is looking for a mature family who can help build her confidence.
She’s shy and a little timid, but she warms up well to people who respect her boundaries. Lily has been around older children and behaved nicely, so we think she’d be best suited to a home with adults and maybe teenagers. Once Lily gets to know people, she loves to give kisses, receive belly rubs, go for walks and snuggle. She does have a playful side that emerges over time, so if you have patience, you’ll be rewarded with the sweetest and most devoted sidekick ever.
This affectionate girl is house-trained and great on a leash. Lily is smart and eager to please. She would love to be the star of the show, surrounded by people who care for her and help her trust new people. Her ideal day would include a walk or two, a fun chew toy, a couple of long naps and some belly rubs.
Meet Lily or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
