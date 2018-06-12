Canyon County Pet of the Week: Cooper

Cooper, 3, is 50 pounds, and like all our shelter pets, he needs his forever home. He's not the youngest or the oldest. Some would even say that he's not the cutest. He could be labeled as the longest-term shelter dog if you include his time at the Weiser City impound before West Valley Humane Society transferred him. Cooper doesn't immediately affiliate to new people. Staff have even called him a loner. However, based on how he lights up after a few visits with the same person, we think that he would thrive in a loving home with a routine. From observations of him sitting calmly and interested in all the activity in the shelter lobby, it seems as if Cooper would be a perfect companion dog to take part in people watching at cafes, parks or group functions. He already knows “sit” and loves his squeaky toys. He might need a little help with leash-walking as he always walks like he's late for a party. Because he is so chill with other dogs, the shelter staff uses him to test new dogs, so please consider giving Cooper a chance even if you have other dogs.
With his dry, itchy skin, he enjoys soothing baths and massages, but will help himself by rolling on concrete or grass. A fish-based diet seems to be best for him. Because shelter staff has seen some food guarding, a home without little children is best. To help his forever family find him, Cooper has a very special adoption fee of only $50 and includes current vaccines and microchip. He is neutered.
Bring the entire family to meet Cooper at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
