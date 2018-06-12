Ada County Pet of the Week: Oliver

Oliver, 3, is a 10-pound neutered male Domestic Shorthair. Oliver, or Olly for short, is a charming, affectionate cat who still has plenty of kitten-like energy. He’s an easygoing fellow who loves to be around people. He will follow you around the house and insist on sitting on your lap or rubbing up against you for pets and attention. He’s used to being an indoor-only cat and is completely litter box trained. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cat more loving than handsome Oliver.
You can find Oliver (#38739289) in Cattery Kennel 101 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Oliver or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
