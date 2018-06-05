Ada County Pet of the Week: Millie

Millie, 3, is a 46-pound spayed female Border Collie mix. This sweet, gentle, affectionate dog is ready to find her forever family. She loves to meet people and enjoys giving hugs and kisses to anyone who will let her. In her previous home she lived with a 4-year-old, but was a little anxious. So long as children are dog-savvy and gentle with her, she has the potential to do well. A dog introduction is required if she will be living with other canines at home. Millie knows "sit" and is very eager to please. It would be easy to train her to do even more and she would appreciate the opportunity to show off her smarts. Millie would do well in an active household that can take her on daily runs, walks or hikes.
If you are interested in meeting sweet Millie (#38484214) you can find her in kennel 302 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Millie or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
