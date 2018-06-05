Canyon County Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Kaiser, 2, is a handsome, confident 64-pound male German Shepherd who came to Idaho in mid-April from an overcrowded shelter in Stockton, Calif.
Kaiser walks well on leash and loves running himself in the yards. He seemed to enjoy being combed out. He hasn't yet mastered any basic commands, but is smart and will respond to the right leader. Kaiser plays rough with other dogs, so will need to be in a home with another dog who has the same play style. He will need a secure yard as he sometimes uses his smarts to find ways to escape his enclosure. He would do best in a home with bigger kids that he won't accidentally knock over.
Kaiser's adoption fee includes current vaccines, neuter, and microchip.
Bring the entire family to meet Kaiser at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
