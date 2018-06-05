Meridian Pet of the Week: Patches

Patches, 4, and his good friend, Ethel, were transferred to us from Arizona. They found themselves in need of a new home after their guardian passed away, so one of the rescues took them in, connected them to Annie’s Rescue Ride, and sent them to Idaho to find their happily ever after.
Patches and Ethel get along great, though we’re told they’re not a bonded pair. We think this little man would like a dog friend in his next home, as he seems to enjoy the companionship. Patches has a whole lifetime of memories to make with his new family. We’re not sure how he feels about big dogs, cats, or kids, but we think that he’d be fine with older children who can respect his boundaries.
During Patches’ first night here, he and Ethel spent some quiet time in the play yard. They explored every inch of the turf, sniffed every new smell — and then Patches promptly claimed the dog house as his own. Ever since, when Patches goes into that yard, he’ll head over to his favorite spot and stand just inside of the entrance to watch everyone.
Meet Patches or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
