Meridian Pet of the Week: Marcy

Marcy, 4, is the sassiest little dog around. Since arriving from California, this girl has kept us on our toes. At first, she didn’t want us anywhere near her. But then she realized that humans can play so Marcy decided that we were all right.
Marcy’s all play and wiggles and kisses and nibbles and more wiggles. She adores having her belly rubbed, and if you think about stopping even for a moment, she will swat you with her paws and shimmy until you go back to rubbing her belly.
Like some of our other new arrivals, Marcy ended up at the California shelter when she was confiscated from a hoarding situation. We suspect that this upbringing is at least part of the reason why she’s reluctant to warm up to new people. With time and patience, though, Marcy is a delight to be around. Such a hidden gem. We hope you’ll come meet this fully vetted gal.
Meet Marcy or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
