Canyon County Pet of the Week: Munster

Munster, 1, is a happy-go-lucky 58-pound male Plott Hound blend who came to Idaho in mid-April from an overcrowded shelter in the city of Stockton, Calif.
Munster likes to run and play. He almost bounds when he runs. But we've also learned that he knows how to be calm. He enjoys belly rubs and massages, and loves to lean into you to get as close as possible. He's learned a few tricks such as sit, down, wait, come and look, but will test you to see if you forget what you asked. He is smart and seems attentive to learn more, especially if treats are involved. He loves treats and uses a gentle mouth to take them.
Munster’s adoption fee includes current vaccines, neuter and microchip.
Bring the entire family to meet Munster at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
