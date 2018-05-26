Ada County Pet of the Week: Bloom

Bloom, 5, is an 11-pound female Domestic Shorthair. This beautiful cat has been in our shelter for a little over a month now and she is so ready to find her forever family. Bloom is an easy-going, mellow cat who has become the unofficial queen of catnaps. Whether it's under a blanket, on a sunny spot on the ground, or in someone's lap, Bloom understands the importance of beauty sleep. She doesn't mind being awakened, though, if it means receiving pets and attention. She's very cuddly and affectionate and genuinely enjoys being around people. When she's not busy snoozing or snuggling with her friends, she enjoys chasing after toys. Toys that have feathers or string on them are her very favorite. Bloom would make a great companion for someone who's looking for a gentle, laid-back cat.
You can find Bloom (#38349751) in Cattery Kennel 14 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St., in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Bloom or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org
Comments