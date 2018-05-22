Canyon County Pet of the Week: Summit

Summit, 11, is a seasoned, 72-pound male Australian Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog blend who was adopted from the shelter in 2016, but recently turned in by his adopter because they didn't have room for him in their house.
Summit is a sweet, friendly and affectionate boy with a calm and gentle demeanor. He is fully house-trained and knows obedience commands. He walks well on leash and is not a barker. He is friendly toward young children and has lived with cats. He is OK with dogs.
He likes to chase after balls, play with toys and go for car rides, but also enjoys his quiet time. He will require a good diet, regular exercise and regular brushing. Open your heart and home to this wonderful senior boy.
Summit’s adoption fee includes current vaccines, neuter and microchip.
Bring the entire family to meet SUMMIT at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m. ro 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
