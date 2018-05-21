Ada County Pet of the Week: Annie

Annie, 6, is an 85-pound, spayed female Hound mix. She's a well-mannered, affectionate, easygoing lady who's anxiously waiting to find her forever home. Annie can be a little aloof when you first meet, but she bonds quickly and becomes very loving and affectionate when comfortable. Annie is about 15 pounds overweight so she'll need to go to a home that is prepared to give her daily exercise and a good diet. Annie loves treats, but they will have to be given sparingly in order to help her shed a few pounds. Annie can be nervous around young children so it's best she goes to a home where children are at least 12 years old. A dog introduction is also required before she goes to a home with another canine. We unfortunately do not know how she is with cats. Annie walks well on a leash, knows several commands and is already house-trained.
You can find Annie (#38159163) in Kennel 416 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Annie or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
