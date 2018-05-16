Meridian Pet of the Week: Lorenzo

Lorenzo, 3, has decided this place is not for him. He would much rather live in a home, so please come and scoop him up and take him away from the kennel.
He was transferred to MCR by Annie’s Rescue Ride. We’re told that he’s good with dogs, that he’s house-trained, and that he rides well in a car. We’re not sure how he feels about cats or kids, and we haven’t yet found a doggie friend for him here. Lorenzo still hasn’t really adjusted to this environment, so we’re just proceeding at his pace and slowly making friends. We’re looking for a family who will also be patient with him and give him time to get used to new people and animals.
We’ve learned a few things about Lorenzo’s preferences since his arrival: (a) hot dogs are delicious, (b) pepperoni might be better, (c) belly rubs and butt scratches are equally wonderful, and (d) squeaky toys make squeaky noise. Even though Lorenzo is still pretty nervous here, his adorable personality is starting to show, and we can tell that this guy will be an amazing companion for someone.
Meet Lorenzo or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue's location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org
.
Comments