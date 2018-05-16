Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rachel

Rachel, 2, is a healthy 58-pound, Olde English Bulldog blend. She entered the shelter three months ago as a stray, and is getting a little stir-crazy in the kennel environment.
Rachel will need a cat-free home where she is made part of the family with an experienced owner who will confidently guide her to be the best that she can be. She has shown us that she is very energetic, but getting her out of the kennel environment and into a dog-savvy home where she can relax will definitely help. Because of her exuberance, children under the age of 10 are not recommended.
Rachel walks nicely on a leash and loves to play. She specifically loves rope toys. Sometimes, she plays with her mouth and likes to jump up for attention. She will need obedience training to help with these behaviors.
Rachel enjoys baths and loves human attention. She will need regular exercise, training, and socialization
Rachel's adoption fee includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip.
Come visit Rachel at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
