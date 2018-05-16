Ada County Pet of the Week: Ellie

Ellie, 9 months, is a 35-pound spayed female Australian Kelpie mix. She is an enthusiastic, active girl that has a zest for life. If you're looking for a "couch-potato" dog, then Ellie is not the one for you. She loves any activity that involves running and playing. Ellie's new owners should prioritize obedience training as Ellie is a very intelligent dog who becomes bored when she's not stimulated enough. Not only will daily exercise be crucial in keeping her healthy, but keeping her mind sharp needs to be a priority as well. Teaching her new tricks, giving her puzzles, and playing games will be the best way to help this. Ellie does exhibit a lot of herding tendencies (i.e. nipping at ankles to try and herd) so be prepared to work on that. She needs a home with no young children, so a family with teenagers or adults-only would be best for her. She also needs a cat-free home. While Ellie can be shy at first, once you've gained her trust you'll be rewarded with an affectionate, loyal companion.
Ellie (#38303180) can be found in kennel 410 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Ellie or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
