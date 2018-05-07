Meridian Pet of the Week: Dexter

Dexter, 8, is a well-mannered, easygoing gentleman. He adores kids of all ages and he’s good with other dogs. Dexter previously lived in a home with several other dogs; he enjoyed running in the backyard with them, almost as much as he enjoyed eating their food.
Dexter was surrendered because his guardian experienced a change in her financial situation and health and couldn’t care for him any longer. Here’s what she said about our favorite couch potato:
Dexter barks when people come to the door. But if you tell him to go to his room, he’ll stop. He’s fine once you open the door and let people in — no matter who it is. He can be a little shy around men at first. He’s good with other male dogs; they even eat together. He’s a piglet when it comes to food. He’ll eat food left down for another dog. He thinks it’s his goal in life to eat all the food.
Dexter is now available for adoption. He’s house-trained, and he has impeccable leash manners. He knows sit, come, and fetch. He would happily learn more — for a treat. A low-cal treat, of course.
Meet Dexter or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
