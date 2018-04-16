Oreo
Meridian Pet of the Week: Oreo

April 16, 2018

Oreo, 1, is affectionate, playful and smart but can be a bit stubborn. His leash manners are progressing but he would benefit from a bit more training.

Oreo previously lived in a home with dogs and behaved well. He has met children over 8 and done well with them too. Oreo is house-trained and crate-trained.

Though Oreo is deaf, he appears to be capable of understanding your communications.

Oreo loves to chew on things, so this power chewer will need an appropriate outlet for his favorite past-time. He’d love a dog buddy or two.

Meet Oreo or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.

