Canyon County Pet of the Week: Diamond

Diamond, 9, is a red and white female Chihuahua who weighs 10 pounds. Diamond was an owner surrender through no fault of her own. She likes an indoor and outdoor environment, and she has moderate vocalization.
Diamond has lived with four other dogs and one rabbit, and was friendly with all. She is cautious and playful with young kids. Diamond also enjoys quiet time. She prefers not to be alone and has some separation anxiety. She’s a lap loving, affectionate, quiet girl. She would love to have visitors and find her new family soon. She is house-trained, micro chipped, vaccinated and will be spayed before going home.
Diamond is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
