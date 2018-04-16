Ada County Pet of the Week: Dax

Dax, 2, is an 11-pound neutered male Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. Dax was surrendered to the shelter along with 40 other dogs and he doesn’t really know what it means to be a normal dog. He can be timid around strangers at first, but enjoys being held and snuggled. New owners should prepare for Dax to hide and be uncomfortable on a leash until he adjusts to his new lifestyle. He needs time to learn that the world isn’t such a scary place. A forever home that has a gentle, confident dog for Dax to look up to would be beneficial. Dax will do best in a home with older children or adults only who can understand his timid nature. Dax is loving and affectionate and forms deep bonds with people that he trusts.
You can meet Dax (#38187991) in Kennel 400 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information about Dax and other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org
Comments