Meridian Pet of the Week: Kip

Kip is protective of his loved ones and afraid of new things. Because of that he barks and lunges. But he does well once he gets to know you. He likes butt scratches, belly rubs and cuddles from those he has gotten to know. Kip has lived with kid and done well. His warms up to strangers who offer food, talk sweetly or toss a ball or two. He is dog-reactive but is getting better with training.
Kim needs a home relatively free of other dogs, at least until more training has taken effect, and with only adults. He’s house- and crate-trained, and while he’s capable of walking well on a leash, his leash manners vary depending on the situation and the handler.
Kip is available to meet by appointment only.
Meet Kip or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
