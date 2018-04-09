Canyon County Pet of the Week: Cinnamon

Cinnamon, 2 1/2, is a female Brindle Pit Bull terrier mix. She’s a medium, nice -size girl at 45 pounds.
She is probably housetrained, and is just waiting to be trained with other commands. Because of her strength and ball drive, she would do best in a home with children who understand her need for space with her toys. She will try to grab them because she’s so excited. Cinnamon’s volunteers usually keep a few in hand to throw when she is ready to run again. She wants to be included daily in family activities, indoors and outdoors, to be able to share all her love and be loved.
Cinnamon will require a meet-and-greet as she can be picky about her doggy friends. She’s spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Cinnamon is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments