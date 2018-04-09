Ada County Pet of the Week: Bea

Bea, 8, is a 9-pound spayed female British shorthair. She was surrendered to the shelter when her previous owner could no longer care for her. She has a naturally timid personality and seems to be a little lost in the shelter environment. If you look in her kennel, you’ll probably find her buried underneath a pile of blankets. Bea can take a while to warm up to new people; her previous owner said it took a few months for her to feel comfortable at home. But once Bea decides that she can trust you, she’s incredibly affectionate and loving.
Bea previously lived with other cats and dogs, but it’s possible that her timid behavior is heightened when she’s around other animals. Perhaps she would be more comfortable living as an only-pet, although that is not a requirement. However, we do strongly encourage that she go to an adult-only home where her quiet, sensitive nature will be understood and respected.
If you are interested in meeting Bea (#38195665) you can find her in Cattery Kennel 106 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
