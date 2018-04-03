Meridian Pet of the Week: Roko

Roko, 2, has mastered several cues, is house-trained and crate-trained, is social and friendly towards new people, and can walk well on leash or jog alongside a scooter. He occasionally gets distracted, by tumbleweeds or a stray blowing leaf, for example. Most days, though, Roko is as confident as they come. He will vocally introduce himself to everyone in new environments. He does have a serious resource-guard reaction, such as with food, and will need to go home with adults who can manage that behavioral issue.
Meet Roko or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
