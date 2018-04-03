Ada County Pet of the Week: Paco

Paco, 2, is a 60-pound neutered male American pitbull terrier mix. He is friendly, happy-go-lucky and loving with everyone he meets. He is a bundle of wiggly energy. Paco needs an active family who will give him daily walks/runs and ample playtime. He knows a few basic commands and is food-motivated. He does well with kids but may be best with older children due to his strength and size.
You can meet Paco (#37892127) in Kennel 402 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Paco or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org
