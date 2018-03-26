Meridian Pet of the Week: Skyler

Skyler, about 2, has been returned to the shelter a few times from different homes through no fault of his own. As a result, he went from well-adjusted to guarded, but since he’s been back now he’s settled into constistancy and routine and is returning to his happy-go-luck self.
But through it all, Skyler remained smart, responsive, and eager to learn and please. He has learned to respond to many more cues, and is learning to trust. Like so many dogs in kennel situations, Skyler has resource guarding and stranger danger issues. He’s also sensitive to touch with people he doesn’t know.
Skyler needs an experienced handler who will continue his training. His adopter will need to respect Skyler’s boundaries, food/toys and space until he is ready to take the relationship to the next level. A home without kids or other animals is recommended.
Meet Skyler or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
