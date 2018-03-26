Canyon County Pet of the Week: Roo

Roo, 1, is a pitbull mix. Roo is still very young, but is calm for her age. She is smart and needs some work on socialization. She does take a while to warm up to her humans. She prefers women to men. Because of her timid nature, she would do best in a home with older children. Roo is loving and cuddly. She seems to be house-trained, but might need some additional work.
Roo is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments