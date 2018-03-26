Ada County Pet of the Week: Angel

Angel, 7, is an 8 1/2 pound spayed female domestic shorthair. This shy kitty is ready to find a calm, loving home that will shower her with love and affection. Angel’s favorite place to hang out is underneath warm blankets or snoozing on her bed. She’s timid at first but will warm up to her humans. She enjoys being held and cuddled when she is comfortable.
Angel (#38029015) is available for adoption in Cattery Kennel 26 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Angel or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
