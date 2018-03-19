Ada County Pet of the Week: Jack

Jack, 2 1/2, is a 55-pound neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is an eager-to-please and friendly boy — full of boundless, puppy-like energy. Jack will do best in an active family that can give him plenty of exercise and socialization every day. He loves to play fetch and chase after tennis balls so it shouldn’t be hard to keep him lean and healthy. With proper training, he could make an excellent hiking or camping buddy.
Jack is sometimes a little too enthusiastic in his greetings and should be taught that not everyone wants to be knocked over. Positive reinforcement and consistent training will be key. We recommend older, sturdier children for Jack.
Find Jack (#37778028) in Kennel 317 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Jack and other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
