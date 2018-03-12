Meridian Pet of the Week: Fred

Fred is lovable, goofy and just the right amount of crazy. He was adopted and then returned because he has some resource guarding tendencies in a home environment. Fred plays well with other dogs but does not always want to share his stuff, including meals.
He is fine around kids but any kids in the home probaby should be older due to his energy level.
He can be wary of new experiences but with trusted people and dogs around, he tends to handle new things a lot better.
He knows knows some commands, is off-leashed trained, and is house-trained.
Never miss a local story.
Meet Fred or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
Comments