Canyon County Pet of the Week: Buffy

Buffy, 6, is a beautiful German shepherd mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray. She weighs 90.2 pounds.
She is energetic and playful, loves to play fetch and will bring the toy back every time. She seems to be house-trained and is nonreactive to other dogs. She loves to get attention and be petted. She knows the “sit” command, but gets excited and will sometimes lay down instead. Buffy will need a securely fenced yard.
She is vaccinated, micro-chipped, spayed. As with all animals, a supervised meet and greet at the shelter to make sure that current pets and potential adopted pets are compatible is advised.
Buffy is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
