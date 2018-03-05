Meridian Pet of the Week: Roscoe

Roscoe, 2, is shy but has a sweet personality. He wants to be happy, safe and loved.
Roscoe was transferred from a shelter in California in October 2017. He is generally cautious but will warm up to people and will even engage in play. He has behaved pretty well around kids.
Roscoe is non-reactive to the dogs in the kennels nearby, though he can be dog-selective, especially when he’s in playgroups. Roscoe has done fine with cats. He is easily redirected if he becomes too focused on something and is very responsive to his handler. He excels at eye contact and checking in with his human to see what’s happening next. Because of his smarts and his willingness to learn, he should be able to be house- and crate-trained after a little work.
Meet Roscoe or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
