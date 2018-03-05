Ercle
Ada County Pet of the Week: Ercle

March 05, 2018 04:01 PM

Ercle, 11, is an 11-pound neutered male domestic medium-hair mix. He is easy-going and affectionate. Ercle’s idea of a perfect day is snuggling on someone’s lap. He’s happiest when he’s around his people and enjoys being held and petted. Ercle gets along with children of all ages but due to his age and sweet nature, he will likely do best with older children. Young children may be suitable for Ercle if they are familiar with cats and know how to be gentle and respectful with him. While Ercle loves people, he gets nervous around other animals, so a home where is the only pet is preferable.

Ercle (#37817558) is available for adoption in Cattery Kennel 27 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like to learn more about Ercle or other adoptable pets, you can go to idahohumanesociety.org

