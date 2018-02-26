Canyon County Pet of the Week: Sage

Sage, nearly 7, is a border collie mix who weighs 54 pounds. She has a great resume in many ways and is a great companion pet for adults.
Sage is house- and leash-trained. She knows commands: sit, stay, lay down, drop it, fetch, no paws, up, speak and can’t reach it. She enjoys car rides, running, toys and water. She loves to play fetch and will bring the toy back. Her fetch games need to be with children 12 and older and adults as she is not fond of children. She was brought to the shelter by her owner due to her preferring an adult home and a tendency to get cranky toward other animals. She is fearful of loud noises such as thunder. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
A mandatory meet and greet is required. Bring the family, including dogs, for a visit.
Sage is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
