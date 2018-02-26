Ada County Pet of the Week: Winston

Winston, 4, is an 80-pound neutered male Rottweiler mix. Winston is an enthusiastic dog who gets excited with just about everything. Unfortunately, it does not appear that Winston has had much training and he is not very aware of his size. He will need a strong, experienced owner who is willing to put in the time to train him. Winston has proven to be intelligent and easily-motivated. He also bonds well and loves to hang out with his people. Winston enjoys playing with toys of all shapes and sizes so be sure to stock up. Winston will need a home with no small children. A dog introduction is also required, although he may do best in a home without another dog.
You can find Winston (#37718586) in kennel 426 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information about Winston and other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org
Comments