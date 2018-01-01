Grizzly
Canyon County Pet of the Week: Grizzly

January 01, 2018 12:36 PM

Grizzly is a 6-year-old Labrador retriever mix who weighs 74 pounds. He is a mellow guy who likes toys and going for car rides.

He is playful but beyond the puppy stage so he has a lower activity level. Grizzly needs to go to a home with older, respectful children over the age of 13 and will need a securely fenced yard so he can run and play safely.

Grizzly is current on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered.

As always, bring in the whole family and other household dogs for a meet and greet prior to adoption to make sure everyone is happy and compatible before going home.

Grizzly is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

