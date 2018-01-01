Nala
Ada County Pet of the Week: Nala

January 01, 2018 12:33 PM

Nala is a 6-year-old, 56-pound spayed female Chinese Shar-Pei mix. She is an active, loyal, confident dog who will do great with an equally confident owner. Nala seems to exhibit a lot of typical Shar-Pei behaviors; go online to do some research before adopting this breed. She is intelligent and food-motivated and will happily sit for a treat. Use this to your advantage and enroll her in a good obedience class. It will serve as an excellent bonding experience and put her keen mind to work. Nala will do best in a home with older children and adults, and no cats. A dog introduction is required.

Nala (#36942687) can be found in kennel 424 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more and find other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

