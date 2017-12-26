Meridian Pet of the Week: Arius

Arius is friendly and outgoing, always up for a butt scratch or a game of fetch. He is an active dog who’s past the puppy stage but still more than happy to play with your kids in the backyard for hours. He is about 6 years old and fully vetted. Other than people, Arius’s favorite things in life are toys and food.
Arius was transferred from another shelter, and the people there report that he was unsure around the other dogs he met in that environment. Arius reportedly fine around children in a home in that location but not toward another dog in the home so a home without another dog is advised. He appeared to be housetrained and knew some basic commands.
Arius is available for playtime Thurs-Sun, 12-5. Meet Arius or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
