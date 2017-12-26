Beanie
Beanie
Beanie

Pets

Canyon County Pet of the Week: Beanie

December 26, 2017 10:21 AM

Beanie is a sweet and tiny 7-month-old Chihuahua mix who weighs 5 pounds. He is playful and loves to be held. He is a little frightened in unfamiliar shelter surroundings, but since he is still young, with proper socialization, he will gain more confidence. He has some indication of potty training so would benefit from continued reinforcement..

He will need an indoor home and a safe, secure area outdoors to play and go potty. It’s always a good idea to supervise these little dogs when outside to make sure they are safe and can’t squeeze under or through any openings in the fence. Beanie is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and will be neutered before going home.

With all shelter animals, a supervised meet and greet at the shelter with any other pets in the home is advised.

Beanie is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

    While most people think of direct physical abuse when they think of animal cruelty, the neglect of a pet's health can be just as cruel. Ray Ray, a 90-pound dog was so morbidly obese, he could barely walk. His obesity caused a number of health conditions.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life. 1:34

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu
Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan. 1:01

Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan.

View More Video