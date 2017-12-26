Canyon County Pet of the Week: Beanie

Beanie is a sweet and tiny 7-month-old Chihuahua mix who weighs 5 pounds. He is playful and loves to be held. He is a little frightened in unfamiliar shelter surroundings, but since he is still young, with proper socialization, he will gain more confidence. He has some indication of potty training so would benefit from continued reinforcement..
He will need an indoor home and a safe, secure area outdoors to play and go potty. It’s always a good idea to supervise these little dogs when outside to make sure they are safe and can’t squeeze under or through any openings in the fence. Beanie is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and will be neutered before going home.
With all shelter animals, a supervised meet and greet at the shelter with any other pets in the home is advised.
Beanie is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments