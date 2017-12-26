Ada County Pet of the Week: Peyton

Peyton is a 2-year-old, 9½ -pound female domestic longhair. Peyton was found as a stray in the Cole and Franklin area and has been a little timid at the shelter since her arrival. She may not come to the front of her kennel to say “hello,” but she does appreciate people opening her kennel to give her head rubs and chin scratches. Once she is comfortable, she loves to cuddle and sit on your lap.
Peyton (#37120721) is available for adoption in Cattery Kennel 102 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more and find other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org
Comments