Meridian Pet of the Week: Wade

Wade is 1 and he’s puppy through and through. This scrappy little guy wants to play all the time. He especially loves toys. He was kenneled with another dog at his last shelter and so he might do well in a home with another high-energy pup. He could stand to learn a few manners, which an older dog might be able to help with.
Wade does get jumpy and mouthy when he’s excited, but he’s easily redirected with toys or treats. He might be best with older kids in the home, not younger ones. A meet and greet is always recommended.
Meet Wade or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
